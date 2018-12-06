HeidelbergCement (HEI) PT Set at €72.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.89 ($90.57).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €57.36 ($66.70) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a 12-month high of €96.00 ($111.63).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.