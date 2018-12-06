Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) & National Energy Services (NESR) Financial Survey

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) and National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and National Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group 12.48% 2.59% 1.75% National Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of National Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and National Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $581.38 million 2.13 $30.05 million ($0.15) -55.67 National Energy Services N/A N/A -$2.86 million N/A N/A

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and National Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 1 0 4 0 2.60 National Energy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.77%. National Energy Services has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 90.91%. Given National Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Energy Services is more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Risk & Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats National Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support services. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services to oil and gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About National Energy Services

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

