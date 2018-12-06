HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) PT Set at €41.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup set a €44.20 ($51.40) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.84 ($61.45).

Shares of HLE opened at €35.62 ($41.42) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €39.08 ($45.44) and a one year high of €59.10 ($68.72).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

