Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Shares Sold by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,451 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for about 1.7% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 57.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $87.95. 8,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $738,655.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,425.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,901,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

