Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Stake Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 893,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 52.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,040,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 410,919 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 49.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.36. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Bruce Lucas purchased 9,300 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,963,950.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 24,182 shares of company stock worth $390,958 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

