HEXAGON AB/ADR (HXGBY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $48.96 on Thursday. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

