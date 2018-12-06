Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,623,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,739,000 after acquiring an additional 350,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,718,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,625,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,746,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,249,000 after purchasing an additional 57,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,567,000 after purchasing an additional 445,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

NYSE:SPG opened at $185.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.78 and a twelve month high of $191.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/highbridge-capital-management-llc-has-3-86-million-position-in-simon-property-group-inc-spg.html.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.