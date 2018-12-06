Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2,313.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

