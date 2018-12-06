Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,010 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Ocean Rig UDW worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Rig UDW by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,540,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,332,000 after purchasing an additional 341,015 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Rig UDW by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocean Rig UDW alerts:

NASDAQ ORIG opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a current ratio of 12.82. Ocean Rig UDW Inc has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Ocean Rig UDW had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($26.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORIG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocean Rig UDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/highbridge-capital-management-llc-raises-stake-in-ocean-rig-udw-inc-orig.html.

Ocean Rig UDW Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.