Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 18,800 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $127.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.80.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

