HitCoin (HTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

HitCoin (CURRENCY:HTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One HitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HitCoin has a total market capitalization of $962,114.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of HitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HitCoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HitCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.01936571 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007807 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000280 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000808 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001967 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001454 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About HitCoin

HitCoin (HTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. HitCoin’s total supply is 20,996,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,318,099 coins. The official website for HitCoin is hitcoininfo.com. HitCoin’s official Twitter account is @HitcoinPH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HitCoin Coin Trading

HitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.