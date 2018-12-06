Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,173.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Societe Generale set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

KO opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/hollow-brook-wealth-management-llc-buys-shares-of-4500-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.