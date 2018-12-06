Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) & American Electric Technologies (AETI) Financial Analysis

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) and American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and American Electric Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies 20.16% 13.69% 9.48% American Electric Technologies 4.15% -53.93% -14.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of American Electric Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of American Electric Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hollysys Automation Technologies and American Electric Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Electric Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Hollysys Automation Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hollysys Automation Technologies is more favorable than American Electric Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Technologies has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Electric Technologies does not pay a dividend. Hollysys Automation Technologies pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and American Electric Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies $540.77 million 2.28 $107.16 million $1.78 11.46 American Electric Technologies $47.13 million 0.28 -$2.22 million N/A N/A

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than American Electric Technologies.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats American Electric Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

About American Electric Technologies

American Electric Technologies, Inc. supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products. It also provides automation and control solutions for the management and control of power in a customer's application; power distribution centers that are used to house power distribution and conversion products; variable frequency drive and SCR houses for land drilling; and driller's cabins for land and offshore deployment. In addition, the company offers electrical power infrastructure commissioning and maintenance services; electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services, including electrical and instrumentation turnarounds, maintenance, renovation, and new construction projects; and low and medium voltage start-up/commissioning, preventative maintenance, emergency call out, and breaker and switchgear refurbishment services. It serves the oil and gas, power generation and distribution, and marine and industrial markets. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

