Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $175.00

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.33), with a volume of 126876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.50 ($2.41).

BOWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246 ($3.21).

In other news, insider Laurence Keen bought 2,352 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £5,009.76 ($6,546.14).

About Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Bowlplex brands in the United Kingdom. As of September, 30, 2017, it operated approximately 57 centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

