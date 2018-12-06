HomeTown Bankshares (HMTA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HMTA opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of -0.50. HomeTown Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HomeTown Bankshares by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HomeTown Bankshares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeTown Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in HomeTown Bankshares by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTown Bankshares Company Profile

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits, daily money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

