Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of HPT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.64. 862,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,775. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $603.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.94 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,208.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 455,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 304,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,031,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,510,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.