Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 380 ($4.97). Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hostelworld Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

LON HSW opened at GBX 199.10 ($2.60) on Tuesday. Hostelworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 425 ($5.55).

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

