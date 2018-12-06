Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HBMD. BidaskClub upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $297.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.12. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, Director Richard G. Arnold bought 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,110 shares of company stock worth $73,268. Company insiders own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 248,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.