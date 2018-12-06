HP (HPQ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about HP (NYSE:HPQ) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a daily sentiment score of 1.84 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the computer maker an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

HPQ opened at $23.24 on Thursday. HP has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,112,178.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,142,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 829,934 shares of company stock worth $21,227,333. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

