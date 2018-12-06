HSBC Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €59.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €59.00 ($68.60) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Commerzbank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €70.64 ($82.14).

FRA:FRE opened at €49.50 ($57.56) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

