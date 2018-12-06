Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,953.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128,883 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

