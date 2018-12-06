Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.04 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,830 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 37,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rippert sold 3,593 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $99,993.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

