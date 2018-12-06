Huber Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 146,230 Engility Holdings Inc (EGL)

Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,000. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Engility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Engility by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Engility by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 101,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Engility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Engility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Engility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGL opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Engility Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.87 million. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Engility Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGL. Cowen lowered shares of Engility from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Engility from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Engility Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

