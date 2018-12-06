Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Purchases $27,449.76 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,449.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.58. 13,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,147. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

