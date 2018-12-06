Ibex Investors LLC Buys Shares of 3,070 Okta Inc (OKTA)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,269,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,478,000 after buying an additional 191,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after buying an additional 1,512,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,145,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,439,000 after buying an additional 599,141 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,078,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,636,000 after buying an additional 792,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,210,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,502,000 after buying an additional 354,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,142 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,125. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Okta to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

OKTA stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. Research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

