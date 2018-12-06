Ibex Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in On Deck Capital by 431.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

Shares of ONDK opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 29.62 and a quick ratio of 29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $553.09 million, a P/E ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.57. On Deck Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.32 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other On Deck Capital news, Director David Hartwig sold 105,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $878,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONDK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $12.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/ibex-investors-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-on-deck-capital-inc-ondk.html.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK).

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.