Ibex Investors LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Square by 649.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $35,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 472,175 shares in the company, valued at $41,570,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 25,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,380,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,482,286 shares of company stock worth $194,762,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -635.10 and a beta of 4.24. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

