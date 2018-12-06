IGToken (IG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, IGToken has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IGToken token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. IGToken has a total market cap of $100,576.00 and approximately $110,609.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.29 or 0.02778650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00139233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00180330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.75 or 0.09732121 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000117 BTC.

IGToken launched on August 13th, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,846,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,797,606,088 tokens. IGToken’s official website is igtoken.net. IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net.

IGToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IGToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IGToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IGToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

