Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 15,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.69.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $132.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

