ImmunoGen (IMGN) Given a $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.54 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $821.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 673.66% and a negative net margin of 176.35%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $46,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,888. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,315,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,481,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,158,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,201,000 after acquiring an additional 390,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,704,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,525,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,360 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

