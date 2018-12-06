Imperial Capital Comments on Southwest Airlines Co’s FY2018 Earnings (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report released on Tuesday, December 4th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.13. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUV. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

NYSE:LUV opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 45,188 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3,172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

