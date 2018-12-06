Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price objective on Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NYSE:IRT opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $75,756.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 213,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

