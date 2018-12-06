Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Insider Buys C$94,400.00 in Stock

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) insider Denis Ricard bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.20 per share, with a total value of C$94,400.00.

Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Denis Ricard purchased 4,000 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,600.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Denis Ricard purchased 2,000 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$51.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,600.00.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock traded down C$1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.24. 368,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.54. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52 week low of C$44.58 and a 52 week high of C$62.01.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 4.48000017849347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.63.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

