Influence Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $124,384.00 (INC)

Influence Chain (CURRENCY:INC) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. Influence Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and $124,384.00 worth of Influence Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Influence Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, Influence Chain has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00055018 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00005009 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000465 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Influence Chain Profile

Influence Chain is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. Influence Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Influence Chain’s official website is www.influencechain.org. Influence Chain’s official Twitter account is @InfluencerChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Influence Chain

Influence Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influence Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Influence Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Influence Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

