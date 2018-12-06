Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innospec’s earnings. Innospec reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Innospec.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.86. 73,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,171. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innospec by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.