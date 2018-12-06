Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $41.00 price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, insider Alan D. Gold bought 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 313,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,554,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $21,037,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.56 million, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.94. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $55.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

