Inogen Inc (INGN) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,958 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.49% of Inogen worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 55,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Inogen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 27,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price target on Inogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.67.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $143.58 on Thursday. Inogen Inc has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $287.79. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $95.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $310,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $464,012.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,966,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,768.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,605. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Inogen Inc (INGN) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/inogen-inc-ingn-shares-sold-by-loomis-sayles-co-l-p.html.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.