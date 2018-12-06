Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Inovalon in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Inovalon by 93.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 161.9% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel bought 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,632.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

