INR Advisory Services LLC Sells 57,997 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

INR Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 17.6% of INR Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. INR Advisory Services LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $130,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 331.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,002,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,937,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,713,000 after purchasing an additional 768,048 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,430,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,810,000 after purchasing an additional 596,900 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 600.6% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 531,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 455,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14,881.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 383,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $144.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $134.60 and a one year high of $162.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

