Insider Buying: Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Director Buys 5,346 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia bought 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $16,091.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acacia Research alerts:

On Monday, December 3rd, Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia bought 10,000 shares of Acacia Research stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia bought 10,000 shares of Acacia Research stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia bought 20,000 shares of Acacia Research stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,200.00.

NASDAQ:ACTG remained flat at $$2.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,086. Acacia Research Corp has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 237.71%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 18.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 40,007 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 19.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 388,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 190,060 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Director Buys 5,346 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/insider-buying-acacia-research-corp-actg-director-buys-5346-shares-of-stock.html.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.