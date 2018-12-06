Insider Buying: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Director Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Director Muneer A. Satter bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$2.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 69,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,099. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARPO. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,555,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,131,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Director Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/insider-buying-aerpio-pharmaceuticals-inc-arpo-director-purchases-60000-shares-of-stock.html.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.