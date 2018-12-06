Insider Buying: American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Insider Acquires 1,600 Shares of Stock

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) insider Tolga I. Oal acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $19,536.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,781.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 84,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 465.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 215.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

