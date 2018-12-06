Insider Buying: Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ALL) Insider Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) insider Neil Chatfield acquired 6,000 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$24.02 ($17.04) per share, with a total value of A$144,120.00 ($102,212.77).

ASX ALL traded down A$0.63 ($0.45) on Thursday, reaching A$21.98 ($15.59). The stock had a trading volume of 4,830,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.30. Aristocrat Leisure Limited has a 12-month low of A$17.20 ($12.20) and a 12-month high of A$25.52 ($18.10).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Aristocrat Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of gaming machines and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers a range of products and services, including electronic gaming machines, Web, mobile, and social gaming and casino management systems.

