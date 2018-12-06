Insider Buying: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,897. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.25 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Cannae’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Cannae from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Cannae from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter valued at $626,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter valued at $531,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cannae by 56.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 411,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter valued at $947,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

