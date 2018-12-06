Insider Buying: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Insider Purchases $92,988.77 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) insider Snehal Desai purchased 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $92,988.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,392,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,380 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,159,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,838,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 183,445 shares during the last quarter.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

