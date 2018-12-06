Insider Buying: Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) Major Shareholder Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 30,000 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SUMR remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Thursday. 5,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.24. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 million. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,364 shares during the quarter. Summer Infant comprises approximately 3.4% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 35.61% of Summer Infant worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Summer Infant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summer Infant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/insider-buying-summer-infant-inc-sumr-major-shareholder-purchases-30000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.