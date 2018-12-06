Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Insider Buys 81 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Coline McConville purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.37) per share, for a total transaction of £891 ($1,164.25).

Coline McConville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Coline McConville purchased 84 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £895.44 ($1,170.05).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,139 ($14.88) on Thursday. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target (down previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,336.08 ($17.46).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

