Insider Selling: Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) CEO Sells 3,620 Shares of Stock

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) CEO Ron Cohen sold 3,620 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $74,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043,612.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACOR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.33. 36,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,746. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after acquiring an additional 545,689 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 222,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 50,083 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 71.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 157,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 65,634 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 436.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 98,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 55.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACOR shares. TheStreet lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

