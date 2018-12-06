Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) insider Marc Legault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.99, for a total value of C$1,469,700.00.

TSE:AEM opened at C$49.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of C$42.35 and a 12 month high of C$62.80.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$677.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$637.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.650000034318904 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/insider-selling-agnico-eagle-mines-ltd-aem-insider-sells-30000-shares-of-stock.html.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.