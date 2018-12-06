Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CEO Stephen Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $938,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $127.08. 1,264,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,409. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,605,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 834,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $36,824,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 617,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,687,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.34.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

